  • Putin cracks down on news that threatens his war narrative; outlaws contradiction

  • People in southern Ukraine prepare to disrupt Putin's assault plans

  • 'Heroic sabotage': Ukrainian mechanic partially sinks Russian oligarch's yacht

  • Russian air force appears less capable then previously thought, as Putin presses siege

    Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

    Russia seizes Ukraine nuclear plant

  • Yachts linked to sanctioned Russian billionaires seized

  • Ukrainian journalist details life in Kyiv during Putin’s war

  • Lawrence: U.S. has no good choices dealing with Russian aggression

  • Russians would use a nuclear weapon first to prevent their defeat expert says

  • ‘Covert action’ by U.S. to assist Ukraine could be in play Naveed Jamali says

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on how the sports world is responding to Putin’s war

  • ‘Valuable asset’: Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during Trump’s presidency 

  • Are there off ramps for Putin?

  • Media in Russia faces crackdown

  • Republicans respond to Russia

  • Biden imposes sanctions on Russian oligarchs

  • State Dept. Spox: Putin is losing the propaganda war in Russia

  • Adm. Stavridis: We need to get weapons into the hands of Ukrainians

  • Rep. Jimmy Panetta: U.S. ‘leading by example’ putting forward bill to ban Russian energy imports

11th Hour

Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. has no intention of closing the airspace over Ukraine. It’s a blow to officials in the country who have been pleading with NATO and its allies to establish a no-fly zone. Ukrainian parliament member, Inna Sovsun weighs in on the impact to her country and family.March 5, 2022

