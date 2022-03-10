IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Russian airstrikes hit Ukraine hospital

    04:13

  • Biden bans Russian oil imports

    07:36

  • Poland offers fighter jets to Ukraine

    02:39

  • Americans volunteer to join Ukraine fight

    06:31

  • Russia escalates shelling in Ukraine

    03:39

  • Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

    07:22

  • Russia seizes Ukraine nuclear plant

    03:23

  • Ukrainian parliament member fights for country

    09:35

  • Biden open to banning Russian oil and gas

    07:26

  • One week since Ukraine invasion

    02:05

  • Biden’s historic SOTU address

    03:01

  • Putin may order escalation of violence

    05:38

  • Beyond Ukraine’s borders

    02:10

  • Russian forces advance on Kyiv

    06:09

  • Biden, Zelenskyy speak after reports of Russia military operation in Ukraine

    03:15

  • 'This capitol is now under attack': New explosions heard in Kyiv

    05:47

  • They speak in Russian, they have family in Russia — and they'd fight and die for Ukraine

    03:53

  • Trump praises Putin’s movements in Ukraine

    05:30

  • WH unveils sanctions against Russia

    04:55

  • Ukraine border crisis looms over SOTU speech

    06:30

11th Hour

China-Russia relationship amid Ukraine attacks

04:15

As most of the world condemns Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, China has refused to call it an “invasion.” Instead, NATO’s Secretary General says China and Russia are operating more closely. Amy Win weighs in.March 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Russian airstrikes hit Ukraine hospital

    04:13

  • Biden bans Russian oil imports

    07:36

  • Poland offers fighter jets to Ukraine

    02:39

  • Americans volunteer to join Ukraine fight

    06:31

  • Russia escalates shelling in Ukraine

    03:39

  • Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

    07:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All