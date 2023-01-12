IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Capt. Sullenberger on FAA meltdown

06:00

A corrupted file is to blame for the delays and cancellations of thousands of flights across the U.S. on Wednesday. Legendary Capt. Sullenberger talks about the FAA outage and the fragility of the aviation system.Jan. 12, 2023

