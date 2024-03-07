IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
“He knows he has to deliver.” Biden hopes to hit ‘reset’ with State of the Union address
March 7, 202406:38
    "He knows he has to deliver." Biden hopes to hit 'reset' with State of the Union address

"He knows he has to deliver." Biden hopes to hit 'reset' with State of the Union address

06:38

Amid mounting concerns over his age, Biden officials want the President to use his State of the Union address to hit reset with voters. Juanita Tolliver and Hans Nichols discuss with Stephanie Ruhle.March 7, 2024

    "He knows he has to deliver." Biden hopes to hit 'reset' with State of the Union address

