'Absolute terror': the dangers of 'swatting' calls on victims

- Now Playing
'Absolute terror': the dangers of 'swatting' calls on victims05:40
- UP NEXT
'There was profound skepticism': Trump appears in appeals court10:23
'We're going to see a lot more deepfake pornography unleashed': The impact of A.I. on women05:00
‘Trump should expect to lose almost unanimously’: Trump heads to court one week from Iowa Caucuses04:52
'You have a competent guy...and then you have a monster': 2024 campaigns ramp up04:29
‘What really brings happiness is progress’: Arthur Brooks on how to get happier in the new year08:58
‘They did the work, they have the signatures’: Why Steph made Florida Abortion Right Activists her first MVP of 202405:59
‘Are we a nation of laws?’: SCOTUS to decide whether Trump can stay on Colorado ballot07:37
'The future of DEI is at risk here': DEI under attack after Harvard president’s resignation05:21
'Their effort is doomed': The truth about No Labels05:57
'The way to Trump's heart is to pay towards his business': Trump raked in money from foreign nations13:05
"This is an election about whether we will continue to be a democracy": Contrasting campaign messaging from Biden and Trump on as 2024 gets underway12:10
Controversy continues after the resignation of Harvard’s President Claudine Gay05:16
Ohio woman criminally charged after a miscarriage07:03
'Harvard won’t be the last place affected': Harvard President resigns08:23
'These are strong cases on the evidence': Defendant Donald Trump on the 2024 campaign trail10:42
‘The complete and utter collapse of a candidate’: Ad spending shake-up from pro-DeSantis super PAC06:58
'There's a double standard here': Supreme Court denies fast-tracking Trump’s immunity case12:02
‘Immigration is an economic issue': Broken immigration system worsens U.S. nursing shortage07:02
‘This presidential election is serious’: No Labels floats possible ‘coalition government’06:42
- Now Playing
'Absolute terror': the dangers of 'swatting' calls on victims05:40
- UP NEXT
'There was profound skepticism': Trump appears in appeals court10:23
'We're going to see a lot more deepfake pornography unleashed': The impact of A.I. on women05:00
‘Trump should expect to lose almost unanimously’: Trump heads to court one week from Iowa Caucuses04:52
'You have a competent guy...and then you have a monster': 2024 campaigns ramp up04:29
‘What really brings happiness is progress’: Arthur Brooks on how to get happier in the new year08:58
Play All