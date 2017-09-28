The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/28/17

Trump could reap $1 billion under his tax plan

Trump's economic adviser urged reporters not to look at individual aspects of the GOP tax plan. Now, we may know why: The New York Times reports Trump stands to save as much as a billion dollars from his own plan. Jared Bernstein & Joy Reid join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

