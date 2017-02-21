The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 02/21/17

The GOP's conversion to a 'political sociopath'

Conservative commentator George F. Will left Fox News and the Republican Party over his views of Trump – who he has called a "political sociopath" (and much more). Will joins Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss why intellectual conservatism and Trumpism are incompatible. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

