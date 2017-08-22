The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/22/17

Lawrence calls out Trump's Charlottesville lie at Arizona rally

Tonight at a rally in Arizona, Donald Trump read back part of his statement about Charlottesville – but failed to include the portion in which he condemned violence "on many sides." Cornell Belcher and Ron Klain join Lawrence O'Donnell to fact-check in real-time. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McConnell doubts Trump can save presidency
4 hours 46 min ago
AZ Rep.: I wouldn't feel safe at Trump rally
3 hours 39 min ago
Protests underway at Trump's Phoenix rally
4 hours 15 min ago
Matthews: Can Trump heal the US when he stoked divisions?
3 hours 47 min ago
Treasury Secretary's wife mocks Oregon woman's lack of wealth
2 hours 57 min ago
Both Trump and Putin have Patriots Super Bowl rings now
CEO critical of Trump responds to angry backlash
Russian hackers who attacked DNC lose court case
What is Trump’s Afghanistan strategy?
Why Trump’s low poll numbers may not matter

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL