The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 04/24/17

Democrats press for action on Senate Russia probe

The Senate Intelligence Committee's investigation into the Trump-Russia connection has hit a rough patch. More than 3 months and no witness interviews or subpoenas for documents. Tim Mak, Matthew Miller, and Ned Price join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

