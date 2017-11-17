11/17/17

Why tax reform may not fix the economy

Author Brian Klaas discusses the GOP tax reform plan with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle and why it may not fix the economy. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Kushner asked for info about 'Russian backdoor overture'
14 hours 30 min ago
This Panama tower carries Trump's name — and ties to organized crime
Dossier author says Trump's Russia deal deserve investigation
12 hours 40 min ago
Roy Moore trails Democrat Doug Jones in latest poll
4 hours 52 min ago
Senators get into a tax reform shouting match
11 hours 58 min ago
Russia probe focusing on Hope Hicks & Jared Kushner
Millions of kids may lose health care because Congress missed a deadline
GOP tax overhaul would create American dynasties
Kushner withheld WikiLeaks, Russia emails: report
GOP, Dems ask for ethics investigation after Franken news

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL