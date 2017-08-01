The Rachel Maddow Show 08/01/17

Trump obstruction case grows as role shown in Jr collusion story

Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney, talks with Joy-Ann Reid about how prosecutors assemble an obstruction of justice case and how Donald Trump's role in deceiving about his son's meeting with Russians claiming to offer collusion with the Russian government might fit into such a case. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

White House: Trump didn't dictate Trump Jr. statement
2 hours 48 min ago
Detective says Fox News lured him into plot to help Trump WH
4 hours 22 min ago
Prankster tricks Scaramucci with fake emails
2 hours 21 min ago
Flake: I don't agree with everything Trump does
3 hours 19 min ago
A history of Trump’s great ‘jokes’
2 hours 8 min ago
Dem Senator: Trump must stop being Putin’s lapdog
Can Chief of Staff Kelly control Trump and his family?
Panetta: Trump has to be willing to back up Kelly
After 6 months, Tillerson finally answers a question from Andrea
Fmr. U.S. Attorney: Trump's shifting story 'absolutely a red flag'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL