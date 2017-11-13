The Rachel Maddow Show 11/13/17
Trump Junior exposed for contacts with Wikileaks during campaign
Rachel Maddow reports on yet another new revelation of contact between the Trump campaign and Russia and its operatives, this time between Donald Trump Jr. and Wikileaks, and shows the growing body of reporting about the Trump campaign interacting with Wikileaks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Trump Junior exposed for Wikileaks contacts
Trump belligerence keeps South Korea on edge
South Koreans conflicted as Trump tempts war
North Korea seeks nukes as 'insurance policy'
U.S. enters new cold war with North Korea
North Korea brings battlefront to cyberspace
Trump playing dangerous game with North Korea
Who voted for gutting the State Department?
Moore scandal adds to Alabama political woes
WaPo: Moore accused of teen sexual encounters
Poll: Growing concern about Trump Russia
Attention Portland voters: Missing something?
Democratic wave brings new faces to politics
US prosecutors subpoena former Trump advisor
Trump sends Pompeo to meet conspiracy...
Pompeo could use CIA against Mueller
Virginia Democrats celebrate big win
GOP underperforms outside of Trump base
Lawrence and Rachel Maddow on historic...
Trump fails to act on mental illness concerns
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Rachel Maddow
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
What secret WikiLeaks-Don Jr....
George Will: Democrat Doug Jones deserves...
Wendy Sherman: Roy Moore 'does not belong...
Lawrence on the courage of Roy Moore’s...
NBC News: RNC still working with Roy Moore
Comey notes could show up in obstruction case
Trump Junior exposed for Wikileaks contacts
Roy Moore scandal deepens with new accuser
Menendez Jurors Cannot Reach Verdict,...
Two more GOP Senators fully denounce Roy...
Veterans Day tribute to Medal of Honor...
Where will the excuses end for the GOP?
Lawrence on Moore: "I don't recall" is not...
New details on Robert Mueller's...
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Senate must take a...
Trump playing dangerous game with North Korea
North Korea brings battlefront to cyberspace
U.S. enters new cold war with North Korea
North Korea seeks nukes as 'insurance policy'
South Koreans conflicted as Trump tempts war
Politics
What secret WikiLeaks-Don Jr....
Trump Junior exposed for Wikileaks contacts
GOP fleeing Moore amid new sex allegations...
Stephanie Ruhle asks Ivanka Trump to...
Tracing Trump's Campaign Promises One Year...
Trump's winning election night, 1 year later
What a difference a year makes
Inside the final weeks of Trump's 2016...
Brazile Considered Replacing Clinton With...
Papadopoulos was more than the coffee boy
Fmr. Bernie Campaign Manager: 'DNC Should...
Brazile's book shocking for exposing ...
Manafort indictment reveals link to Russia...
Trump calls NYTimes reporter to say he's...
Schiff ends Trump Russia collusion question
Report: Mueller team plans to question...
Mueller's team questions Trump campaign...
Ex-US attorney: 'Absolutely incredible'...
Lawrence: Mueller gets his 1st 'guilty'...
Trump-Russia indictments show Mueller is ...
Morning Joe
Barnicle: World leaders are laughing at...
How Bush 41 calmed international tensions...
Trump's Twitter habit threatens to...
Congressman warns against GOP tax bill
Trump in Philippines on final leg of Asia...
Alabama voters respond to Moore allegations
'Shocking and unbelievable': Trump's North...
The choice Dems and GOP must make on Roy...
Trump attempts to do what he promised on...
Reza Aslan: We need to not see God as...
I support the president but not blindly:...
Organization puts support behind vets...
Speaking to NYT, Bannon calls collusion a...
Mueller looks into Flynn's role in alleged...
Sometimes Mike Pence, Joe Biden chat on...
Joe weighs in on elections: US politics...
Some in GOP stop short of condemning Moore
Elections the fruit of 'a year of...
Robert Reich: Citizen activism is giving...
Two senators from both sides find common...