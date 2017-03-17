The Rachel Maddow Show 03/17/17

The danger in letting Russia's hacking slide

Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton campaign manager, talks with Rachel Maddow about the unprecedented nature of the Russian hacking during the 2016 campaign and what it portends for the legislative process if not addressed. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

During presser, Trump recalls U.S. wiretapping Merkel
Was fired U.S. Attorney investigating HHS secretary Price?
3 hours 5 min ago
Irish PM reminds Trump St. Patrick was immigrant
2 hours 55 min ago
Gov. McAuliffe: Trumpcare hurts people who 'voted for him'
4 hours 7 min ago
Howard Dean: ‘Trumpcare is a disaster’
5 hours 6 min ago
Chris: The more Trump squirms, the more he sinks
Healthcare’s no good, very bad week on Capitol Hill
How one 'unprecedented mega-donor' helped shape the election
Russia payments intensify Flynn scandal
Why this GOP congressman voted against the health bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL