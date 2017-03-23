The Rachel Maddow Show 03/23/17

Sanders: Donald Trump lied about protecting working people

Senator Bernie Sanders talks with Rachel Maddow about how the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act and other Donald Trump Republican agenda items will hurt working class Americans. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump issues ultimatum: Vote Friday or Obamacare stays
3 hours 17 min ago
Sen. Warner: Massive Russian interference in election
4 hours 27 min ago
Hayes: Trump doesn’t want or care about AHCA
2 hours 54 min ago
Crowley: GOP ‘at war right now amongst themselves’
5 hours 26 min ago
Rep. Walker to GOP: ‘Turn in your card’ if you can’t support ACHA
5 hours 34 min ago
Lawrence: Trump, Ryan, Nunes are in over their heads
Trump’s parade of evasions and falsehoods
Bernie Sanders will vote against Neil Gorsuch
CBC member: Trump didn't apologize, he listened
McCain: Select committee on Russia now a ‘requirement’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL