The Rachel Maddow Show 10/20/17

Expert sees risk of corruption in Trump foreign government deals

Sarah Chayes, author of "Thieves of State," talks with Rachel Maddow about the structure of corruption in some developing nations and why she sees a risk of that kind of corruption spreading to the United States under Donald Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Senate GOP passes budget, but how far is tax reform?

