The Rachel Maddow Show 03/27/17

Embattled Nunes paralyzes House Intelligence Committee

Congressman Jim Himes, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about how Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has not kept the committee updated on intelligence he talked with the media and White House about, and has postponed hearings, leading Himes to call for his recusal. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schiff calls for Nunes to step down from Russia probe
3 hours 16 min ago
Senate Intel Committee to question Jared Kushner
3 hours 4 min ago
Ex-CIA head: ‘I had nothing to do with General Flynn’
5 hours 30 min ago
Sen. Whitehouse: Trump admin. nearing obstruction in Russia probe
5 hours 36 min ago
Alyssa Milano will drive you to the polls
2 hours 50 min ago
MaddowBlog: With Trump, the buck always stops anywhere but with him
Senate Intel vice chair doesn't know the info Nunes has
Why did Intel Chair view surveillance on White House grounds?
Joe: Here's why the GOP health bill needed to fail
Report: Russia may have used 'bots' to influence election

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL