The Rachel Maddow Show 06/28/17

Another empty Trump threat falls flat against Comey

Rachel Maddow looks at evidence of Donald Trump's long history of trying to intimidate people he doesn't like with hollow threats of lawsuits, and notes the failure of his recent threat to file a complaint against James Comey as a setback in his attack on the FBI's Trump Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

