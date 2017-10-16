MTP Daily 10/16/17

Coons: Trump ‘Throwing a Grenade’ in Senate’s Lap on Health Care

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) joins MTP Daily to discuss the future of health care in Congress and what the Democrats should do to fix Obamacare. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump cabinet member left $2B off disclosure report
9 hours 55 min ago
Bannon declares war against establishment GOP
10 hours 5 min ago
Charts show the real impact of Trump's health order
11 hours 47 min ago
Democratic voters unhappy over party's direction
6 hours 12 min ago
New York's Chelsea bomber found guilty of all charges
6 hours 52 min ago
'He doesn't have the courage to make any tough decisions,' says Joe on Trump's punting
Team Trump faces subpoena over sexual misconduct allegations
Bowe Bergdahl pleads guilty to desertion
Franken: Agnostic on impeachment until we know if Trump broke law
Collins: Every single word the president says matters

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL