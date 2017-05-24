Andrea Mitchell Reports 05/24/17

Bernie Sanders on Trump's Budget Plan: 'Grotesquely Immoral'

Sen. Bernie Sanders tells NBC's Andrea Mitchell that President Trump's new budget is "grotesquely immoral," adding it would rob from the poor to pay the rich. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's budget breaks these 7 campaign promises
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Org. failing to track foreign cash at hotels
1 hour 50 min ago
Sen. Sanders: Trump's budget plan is 'immoral'
2 hours 49 min ago
Schiff confirms House Intel will also subpoena Flynn
3 hours 13 min ago
Joe takes on Trump's longtime lawyer over ties to Russia
8 hours 27 min ago
Booker on Russia probe: US is headed towards a 'real problem'
Ex-CIA Director: Russians can lead Americans to treason
Sen. Coons on Russia probe: There's 'a lot of smoke here'
Warren: Trump's agenda moving forward despite Russia probe
Trump budget slashes billions from Medicaid

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL