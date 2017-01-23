Morning Joe 01/23/17

Trump's volatile weekend: 'The show has begun really badly'

'It's show time,' say Joe and Mika, in response to President Trump's rocky start in the White House. The MJ panel gives their takeaways from Trump's first weekend in office. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway: WH gave ‘alternative facts’ on inauguration crowd
Trump will not release tax returns, Conway says
Trump on Women's March: 'Why didn't these people vote?'
18 hours 51 min ago
Michael Moore: ‘We can stop’ education nominee DeVos
19 hours 37 min ago
Fact checking Sean Spicer's inauguration numbers
1 day 9 hours ago
Steinem: If you force Muslims to register, we'll all register as Muslims
Watch the Women's Marches across the nation
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
Moore: 'The old guard of the Democratic party has to go'
Trump Justice Dept. delays TX voting rights case

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL