Morning Joe 01/20/17
Pelosi: America can withstand Trump's election
Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says the country can withstand the election of Donald Trump, why it's important to take a breath and why she says Democrats are doing the Lord's work. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Pelosi: America can withstand Trump's...
Trump spends day before Inauguration at DC...
Report sheds new light on U.S. intel probe...
Trump's businesses an ethical 'minefield'...
Cory Booker on Senate confirmations &...
Why Donald Trump isn't ready
Cher on the resistance to 'unbelievable...
Trump to Obama officials: Please stay
Donald Trump's nuclear moment
Trump scrambling after weak preparation
Obama exits with long list of accomplishments
Obama departs with legacy of accomplishment
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia probe
Obama exits with long list of accomplishments
The Trump era and the Democratic resistance
Brown: WH starting to look like Goldman...
The Audacity of Barack Obama
Tense moments at Perry’s confirmation hearing
Spicer: Trump Will Make Things Happen ...
Gov. Malloy: I’m Going to Trump’s...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Rand Paul: We plan to replace, expand on...
Pelosi: America can withstand Trump's...
Trump Jr.: My dad has been humbled by this...
The challenges ahead for Trump and Democrats
Joni Ernst: Vladimir Putin is not America...
Ignatius: Readers want us to hold the WH...
Trump to address 'outsourcing,...
Joe: This was forgotten America rising up
Obama exits with long list of accomplishments
Cher on the resistance to 'unbelievable...
Why Donald Trump isn't ready
Donald Trump's nuclear moment
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia probe
Trump scrambling after weak preparation
Trump to Obama officials: Please stay
Obama exits with long list of accomplishments
The Audacity of Barack Obama
Tense moments at Perry’s confirmation hearing
Patricia Arquette will attend Women's March
Long-time inauguration announcer won't be...
Politics
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia probe
Trump scrambling after weak preparation
Trump to Obama officials: Please stay
In Trump They Trust: Nicolle Wallace talks...
A behind-the-scenes look at inauguration prep
Trump's very public fight with Civil...
Protests not waiting for Trump inauguration
Senate intel chiefs to take closer look at...
Comey: Should he stay or go?
Members of Congress to sit-out inauguration
Comey under scrutiny for actions in...
Senate to investigate Russian election...
Protests organize ahead of Trump inauguration
FBI had Trump-Russia dossier in summer 2016
Rep Lewis: Trump not a 'legitimate president'
Gen. Flynn spoke to Russian ambassador on...
Trump: The FBI was ‘very nice to her’
Rep. Castro: Bipartisan concern over...
Clinton advisor: Comey 'needs to get his...
Ethics official: Trump's divestment plan...
Morning Joe
Joe: This was forgotten America rising up
Rand Paul: We plan to replace, expand on...
Manchin: I think we are going to move forward
Pelosi: America can withstand Trump's...
Schumer: I'm excited; I'm ready for the fight
Trump Jr.: My dad has been humbled by this...
The challenges ahead for Trump and Democrats
Joni Ernst: Vladimir Putin is not America...
Ignatius: Readers want us to hold the WH...
Trump to address 'outsourcing,...
Health care under Donald Trump
Can outsiders get up to speed, reshape DC?
Jeh Johnson: Security at inauguration will...
Breaking down the global challenges Trump...
HHS Secy. nominee grilled on Obamacare,...
A closer look at the Trump confirmation...
George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush remain...
How Trump talk could impact US business
How Democrats lost a winning coalition:...
Environmental group predicts Pruitt's EPA...
Rachel Maddow
Obama exits with long list of accomplishments
Trump to Obama officials: Please stay
Trump scrambling after weak preparation
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia probe
Trump yet to name directors at major agencies
Trump weak vetting a sign of poor preparation
Trump EPA pick would face own lawsuit v EPA
Trump places sketchy inauguration ticket ads
Prostitutes, hotel cams familiar Putin tools
Obama commutes sentence for Chelsea Manning
Trump Goldman Sachs hiring calls for new word
Protests not waiting for Trump inauguration
Obama to pursue new generation of leaders
Former president joins Maddow staff (kind of)
Rep Lewis: Trump not a 'legitimate president'
FBI had Trump-Russia dossier in summer 2016
Trump Jr failure mess could cost SC taxpayers
Trump tells another easily checkable lie
Democrats adjust to role as opposition party
ExxonMobil exploits poor nation's corruption