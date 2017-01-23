Morning Joe 01/23/17

Missed opportunities in Trump’s inauguration speech

Joe has a message for the advisers behind Trump’s inauguration address: ‘A speech without mentioning history… is like going to a Christmas Eve service without mentioning baby Jesus.’ ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

