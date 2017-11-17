Morning Joe 11/17/17

Mika and the panel discusses sexual harassment and current...

Mika Brzezinski and Susan Del Percio discuss with the panel the assault allegations impacting both sides of the aisle in Washington, what is the goal of discussing assault and the strength of women. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP tax overhaul would create American dynasties
10 hours 28 min ago
Kushner withheld WikiLeaks, Russia emails: report
11 hours 51 min ago
GOP, Dems ask for ethics investigation after Franken news
12 hours 5 min ago
Trump using DOJ funds for personal lawsuits: report
11 hours 49 min ago
GOP tax plan faces uncertain future in Senate
13 hours 14 min ago
Trumps could save over a billion dollars under tax plan
Does Trump think Roy Moore can still win?
Franken faces sexual misconduct allegations
New focus group skewers Trump presidency
Roy Moore Accuser Tina Johnson Recounts Incident

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL