MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 11/17/17

Roy Moore will get Alabama Governor's Vote

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she will vote for Roy Moore. MSNBC's Craig Melvin and Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Doug Jones fundraising explodes amid Moore scandal
Sexual misconduct allegations draw attention to Trump accusers
3 hours 39 min ago
Roy Moore will get Alabama Governor's vote
1 hour 33 min ago
Why tax reform my not fix the economy
5 hours 6 min ago
Mika: We need honest, open conversation about sexual misconduct
6 hours 28 min ago
Kayla Moore: My husband 'will not step down'
Kushner asked for info about 'Russian backdoor overture'
This Panama tower carries Trump's name — and ties to organized crime
Dossier author says Trump's Russia deal deserve investigation
Roy Moore trails Democrat Doug Jones in latest poll

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL