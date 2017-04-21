Hardball with Chris Matthews 04/21/17

Politics and Culture: The Promise

Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac and John Prendergast join Hardball to discuss their new movie The Promise on Armenian genocide. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Chris Matthews: All eyes are on France this weekend
1 hour 3 min ago
Maddow: Report shows Russian govt role in US election
23 hours 35 min ago
Protester suing Trump over rally violence speaks out
2 hours 27 min ago
Inside Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign
2 hours 1 min ago
Sessions: I 'wasn't diminishing' federal judge or Hawaii
9 hours 24 min ago
Chuck: Trump's conflicts of interest hard to ignore
What’s so special about the first 100 days?
Fmr. Nat'l Security Advisor: Iran 'complying' with nuclear deal
Evan McMullin: I believe I will run again
MaddowBlog: Why Trump's quiet meeting with former Colombian presidents matters

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL