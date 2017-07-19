Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/19/17

NYT: Trump warns Mueller don't delve in finances unrelated to...

In a wide ranging interview with the New York Times, Trump also said he wouldn't have appointed Jeff Sessions to AG if he was going to recuse himself. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

CBO: 17 million fewer insured under GOP Obamacare repeal
Trump: GOP 'shouldn't leave town' until health bill is passed
4 hours 41 min ago
Head of Trump's voter fraud comm: 'May never know' if Clinton won popular vote
6 hours 7 min ago
Are female Senators the only Republicans standing up to Pres. Trump?
4 hours 5 min ago
Why Trump's 2nd meeting with Putin is 'lost forever'
14 hours 44 min ago
SCOTUS broadens family exceptions to Trump's travel ban
Durbin: POTUS made voter fraud commission to 'find unicorns'
What we know about the 8th person at Trump Jr.'s Russia meeting
Fact Check: Still no evidence of widespread voter fraud
GOP Rep. on health care: 'We knew what we passed wouldn't be the final product'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL