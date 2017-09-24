AM Joy 09/24/17

Take a Knee: NFL protest spreads after Trump criticism

Highlights of Joy Reid’s discussion with her panel on the massive backlash from sports’ biggest figures against Donald Trump for criticizing NFL players and others who peacefully protest. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

NFL protests create schism for First Amendment supporters
1 day 30 min ago
Stevie Wonder: 'I'm taking a knee for America'
Former NFL player: Trump 'detrimental' to American values
1 day 47 min ago
Sen. Collins has "serious reservations" over GOP's Obamacare repeal
Warriors won't visit WH after Trump disinvites Curry
As GOP healthcare repeal efforts stall, uncertain outcomes remain
Schumer: Statue of Liberty is our symbol, not that 'damned' wall
Michelle Obama vows to continue fight for girls education
Clinton: Trump is 'worse than I thought he would be'
Trump: Fire football players who 'disrespect the flag'

