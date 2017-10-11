All In with Chris Hayes 10/11/17

Should Democrats be ready to impeach Trump?

Major Democratic donor Tom Steyer thinks so - and he says voters have a right to know where every Democrat stands before the 2018 election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: I hate everyone in the White House
2 hours 16 min ago
Roy Moore made $1M from his tax-exempt public charity
37 min 10 sec ago
New Trump cabinet official under fire for spending
3 hours 11 min ago
Melber calls out Zuckerberg for 'virtual' Puerto Rico trip
2 hours 39 min ago
Vanity Fair: Bannon says Trump has 30% chance of serving full term
5 hours 11 min ago
Matthews: Trump needs to stay out of stupid wars
1 hour 37 min ago
Trump asked for a tenfold increase in nuclear arsenal
Is Silicon Valley prepared for Russian interference in 2018?
Rep to GOP incumbents: Keep your promises
Weinstein accuser speaks out on harassment allegations

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL