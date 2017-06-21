All In with Chris Hayes 06/21/17

Sen. Brian Schatz: Senate GOP bill 'extremely cruel'

'This is Paul Ryan in college sitting around a keg imagining a bill - this is that bill.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

After loss in GA, what's the path forward for Dems?
5 hours 1 min ago
Officer stabbed in possible terror incident at Michigan airport
7 hours 27 min ago
Matthews: Democrats haven't figured out how to beat Trump
1 hour 30 min ago
Booker: Trump is trying to choke Obamacare dead
2 hours 11 min ago
Ex-WH counsel: No reason to take obstruction off the table
3 hours 34 sec ago
RNC chair: Trump "energizes" base to special election victories
Speier: DNC caught in ‘he said-she said’ over hack help
Nancy Pelosi: The boogeyman in Georgia 6th?
What's in the secret GOP health care bill?
Ohio jails treating opioid addicts due to growing epidemic

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL