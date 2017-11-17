11/17/17
New revelations about Kushner and Russia
NBC News reports that Jared Kushner did not disclose to Congress a "Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite" involving a banker who has been accused of links to Russian organized crime. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
New revelations about Kushner and Russia
Kushner failed to disclose outreach from...
Mueller issues grand jury subpoenas for...
What is Mueller looking for in new subpoena?
Russia probe focusing on Hope Hicks &...
Dossier author says Trump’s Russia deals...
Kushner asked for info about Russian overture
Kushner didn't provide Russia documents...
Writers warn of Trump and an attack on...
Former KGB Putin pal hired for US security
Kushner Might Be Interviewed By Mueller Next
Politico looks at Russia's disinformation...
Watts: I don't get why Russia comes back...
Facing Russia questions, Sessions says he...
Shadow of Flynn legal jeopardy falls on Trump
Former KGB Putin pal hired for US security
There’s a lot Jeff Sessions can’t recall
Uranium One Controversy Explained
'There is nothing left of Wikileaks'...
Is there strategy behind Mike Pence's...
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Trump ends ban on importing heads of...
Russia probe focusing on Hope Hicks &...
Senators Hatch & Brown get in tax reform...
Franken & Moore sexual misconduct claims...
Could witness have info. tying Flynn to...
Dossier author says Trump’s Russia deals...
Trump tweets about Franken, silent on Moore
Inept recovery keeps most of PR with no power
Kushner asked for info about Russian overture
Can Ethics Cmte address pre-Senate scandals?
Multiple scandals challenge Senate standards
Newly flipped witness may have info on Flynn
House passes GOP tax bill with future...
Senators unveil new bipartisan gun control...
After mocking Rubio, Trump has a water...
Steve Bannon: Mitch McConnell has to go
Trump: Asia trip was great. Foreign policy...
Four more women allege encounters with Roy...
Expert on dictators: Trump on a path of...
GOP economic adviser: Tax cuts most...
Politics
Bannon to GOP: “Back off” Moore!
Russia probe focusing on Hope Hicks &...
Why is Trump silent on Moore sex scandal?
Alabama Sec. of State: I am still voting...
Facing Russia questions, Sessions says he...
Schmidt: Trump has Americans “anxious” and...
Trump compliments Putin & blasts fmr. U.S....
Trump Jr. reveals messages with Wikileaks...
What secret WikiLeaks-Don Jr....
GOP fleeing Moore amid new sex allegations...
Trump Junior exposed for Wikileaks contacts
Stephanie Ruhle asks Ivanka Trump to...
Tracing Trump's Campaign Promises One Year...
Trump's winning election night, 1 year later
What a difference a year makes
Inside the final weeks of Trump's 2016...
Brazile Considered Replacing Clinton With...
Papadopoulos was more than the coffee boy
Fmr. Bernie Campaign Manager: 'DNC Should...
Brazile's book shocking for exposing ...
Morning Joe
Mika: What is the goal here?
Mika: We need honest, open conversation
What is Mueller looking for in new subpoena?
Why Trump could be brought back into...
Congressman makes early presidential pitch...
Congressman slams Republican tax bill
In latest poll, Jones leads Moore in Alabama
Kasie Hunt weighs in on harassment in...
Time looks at America's crisis in elder care
Writers warn of Trump and an attack on...
Sen. Warren: Will Trump now stand up to...
Trump comments on Putin don't help...
We think it's right for the US: Rep. on...
'Donor-driven' GOP tax bill faces more...
Mika: Is Ivanka still fighting for women's...
Alabama GOP continues to stand by Roy Moore
Tina Brown reflects on her time at Vanity...
Politico looks at Russia's disinformation...
NYT reports on rep. who calls out DC for...
Why a diverse pool matters in Washington
Rachel Maddow
Scandals, tax bills, and a Keystone oil spill
Newly flipped witness may have info on Flynn
Multiple scandals challenge Senate standards
Can Ethics Cmte address pre-Senate scandals?
Kushner asked for info about Russian overture
Inept recovery keeps most of PR with no power
Programming... er, hint! Engel has a scoop!
More women report lurid Roy Moore behavior
GOP follows string of failures with tax plan
Democrats feeling new energy in red Oklahoma
Alabama GOP standing by Roy Moore
Warren: GOP tax/health bill a "double punch"
Warren: New CFPB head needs proven record
Former KGB Putin pal hired for US security
Shadow of Flynn legal jeopardy falls on Trump
Packwood's fate a cautionary tale for Moore
Republicans may be powerless to stop Moore
Mystery voting booth teeth remain unclaimed
Tune-in alert! Sessions testimony in open...
Roy Moore scandal deepens with new accuser