The affirmative action myth over Biden’s SCOTUS short list
09:24
Share this -
copied
As the pool of potential SCOTUS nominees widens, the White House responds to criticism from the likes of Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) who suggested Biden’s plan to nominate a Black woman amounts to affirmative action. Guardian contributor Michael Harriot joins Zerlina to discuss.Feb. 1, 2022
The life of Cheslie Kryst
14:58
Now Playing
The affirmative action myth over Biden’s SCOTUS short list
09:24
UP NEXT
Book banning goes mainstream
07:36
Fighting over the term “Latinx”
06:34
FL’s acting Surgeon Gen. is “undermining public trust”