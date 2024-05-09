Post-Roe v. Wade horror stories 'absolutely' changing minds in Texas, Rep. Allred says

Texas Democrat Rep. Colin Allred, who is challenging Sen. Ted Cruz for his Senate seat says Cruz is standing in the way of progress on immigration reform, an issue that is critical to Texas voters. Rep. Allred joins MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to discuss his campaign, the realities of a post-Roe world for Texas women, and his bipartisan push for the federal government to expand work permits to the spouses and families of U.S. citizens.May 9, 2024