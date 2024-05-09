IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Injustice is around us, and it's our job to fight it': Ali Velshi discusses new memoir
May 9, 202404:59

The Last Word

'Injustice is around us, and it's our job to fight it': Ali Velshi discusses new memoir

04:59

In his new memoir, "Small Acts of Courage," MSNBC's Ali Velshi charts his family's journey across multiple generations in search of greater freedom. Velshi joins MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart to discuss the inspiring new book.May 9, 2024

