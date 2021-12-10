IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Did Trump WH put coup plan in a PowerPoint presentation?

    07:23

  • SCOTUS allows TX abortion law to stand

    09:17

  • Robert Reich on the year of the worker

    07:48

  • How one man went from NASA to novelist

    06:26

  • Does the media treat Biden worse than Trump?

    13:41

  • Trump can’t withhold Jan. 6 documents

    09:49

  • Black Twitter as a modern day Green Book

    06:45

  • Insurrection investigation takes a turn

    09:02

  • House Dems attempt to punish Boebert

    11:21

  • Is an indictment in Mark Meadows’ future?

    07:36

  • Congress tackles Maternal Day of Action

    09:12

  • Fred Guttenberg: Massie “incited kids to do something bad”

    05:32

  • Pastor preaches in support of abortion

    09:44

  • White nationalists go mainstream

    11:52

  • Trump allies running for key election offices

    08:25

  • DeSantis proposes civilian military force he would control

    07:37

  • The fight for global vaccine equity

    07:17

  • Omarosa on Trump’s Covid coverup

    12:28

  • Conservative SCOTUS could destroy court’s legitimacy

    09:57

  • TX abortion provider on SCOTUS case

    06:44

The Supreme Court ruled that Texas’s near total abortion ban can stand, but abortion providers can challenge the law in federal courts. Senior staff attorney at Planned Parenthood Julie Murray breaks down what the ruling means for Texans.Dec. 10, 2021

