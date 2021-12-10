SCOTUS allows TX abortion law to stand

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Supreme Court ruled that Texas’s near total abortion ban can stand, but abortion providers can challenge the law in federal courts. Senior staff attorney at Planned Parenthood Julie Murray breaks down what the ruling means for Texans.
Dec. 10, 2021