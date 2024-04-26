IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘High priest of policy’: Sen. Whitehouse slams ‘pompous’ Gorsuch on Trump immunity
April 26, 202404:16
  • Now Playing

    ‘High priest of policy’: Sen. Whitehouse slams ‘pompous’ Gorsuch on Trump immunity

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    'That was embarrassing': Tribe torches Trump-friendly SCOTUS justices on immunity

    07:10

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court justices can protect the Constitution or Trump

    06:43

  • 'Top-down scheme': 'Fake elector' plot reached Trump White House, Weissmann says

    10:02

  • Lawrence: Trump is 'Unindicted Coconspirator 1' in Arizona 'fake electors' indictment

    07:08

  • Sen. Warren: Nowhere is safe for abortion rights if Trump wins

    09:55

  • Lawrence: Stormy Daniels has humiliated Donald Trump again

    09:23

  • Mary Trump: Sleeping Trump sketch makes him feel 'unbearable vulnerability'

    01:03

  • Lawrence: Jeffrey Dahmer's parents were in court for him. Trump is alone.

    09:35

  • 'What have we done?': Lawrence examines shocking Trump evidence revealed in trial

    07:43

  • Doing Russia’s bidding: Snyder calls out GOP ‘Putin wing’ to their faces in Hill hearing

    05:38

  • ‘Sleepy Don has a nightmare week’: Team Biden mocks defendant Trump

    07:43

  • 'What's fair game?': Court to rule what Trump can be asked about if he testifies

    05:41

  • Lawrence: Gagged Trump's jury pool attacks are a big problem for his lawyers

    09:52

  • Israel carries out operation inside Iran, says source familiar

    02:04

  • Reports of explosions in Iran, no comment from U.S. or Israel

    08:35

  • No comment from U.S., Israeli officials on reports of explosions in Iran

    04:41

  • 'A clear violation': Gagged Trump posts Fox lie about criminal case jury pool

    06:31

  • Lawrence reacts to Trump post attacking NY criminal case jury pool

    12:11

  • Lawrence: Criminal defendant Trump makes history in sleeping court room portrait

    05:43

The Last Word

‘High priest of policy’: Sen. Whitehouse slams ‘pompous’ Gorsuch on Trump immunity

04:16

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why Justice Clarence Thomas “remains a real problem” for the Supreme Court for not recusing himself from cases related to January 6, and how the Trump immunity case compares to Bush v. Gore.April 26, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘High priest of policy’: Sen. Whitehouse slams ‘pompous’ Gorsuch on Trump immunity

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    'That was embarrassing': Tribe torches Trump-friendly SCOTUS justices on immunity

    07:10

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court justices can protect the Constitution or Trump

    06:43

  • 'Top-down scheme': 'Fake elector' plot reached Trump White House, Weissmann says

    10:02

  • Lawrence: Trump is 'Unindicted Coconspirator 1' in Arizona 'fake electors' indictment

    07:08

  • Sen. Warren: Nowhere is safe for abortion rights if Trump wins

    09:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All