IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Oklahoma considers abortion database 07:46
UP NEXT
Biden’s SCOTUS shortlist 08:27 NHL’s first Black assistant manager 07:04 2022 could see sweeping anti-trans bills 08:54 GOP pushes anti-LGBTQ+ legislation 06:32 Trump’s White House records 07:56 Why are we declaring victory over Covid? 08:54 Canada’s trucker protests reach across the border 08:28 Florida bill targets LGBTQ+ youth 08:30 How the GOP is undermining democracy 09:29 Eddie Glaude on the state of Black America 09:00 Voting rights fight continues 06:53 The end of mask wearing in schools? 08:00 Black Congressional staffers aim to unionize 07:37 Trump’s latest document debacle 08:10 MPD shooting of Amir Locke renews calls for reform 13:10 When will Black TikTok creators get their dues? 06:44 How Trump is systemically threatening our democracy 10:19 Ibram X. Kendi on recent book banning efforts 07:29 Biden strikes a nerve with SCOTUS promise 07:40 Oklahoma considers abortion database 07:46
Anti-abortion activists are doubling donw on trying to eliminate a woman’s right to choose, and a disturbing bill out of Oklohma includes a database of any pregnant person who seeks an abortion.
Feb. 12, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Oklahoma considers abortion database 07:46
UP NEXT
Biden’s SCOTUS shortlist 08:27 NHL’s first Black assistant manager 07:04 2022 could see sweeping anti-trans bills 08:54 GOP pushes anti-LGBTQ+ legislation 06:32 Trump’s White House records 07:56