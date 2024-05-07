IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What to expect from Day 13 of Trump's criminal hush money trial
May 7, 202407:12

  • Jen Psaki: Preparing makes you more agile as a communicator

    06:07

  • Times chief defends coverage of Trump and Biden

    03:31
  • Now Playing

    What to expect from Day 13 of Trump's criminal hush money trial

    07:12
  • UP NEXT

    Richard Engel: Ceasefire deal is a negotiating process

    06:42

  • Joe: Talk of violence is being mainstreamed in Trump's GOP

    10:04

  • Author reflects on growing up queer and autistic in a conservative household

    06:55

  • 'A beautiful, beautiful film': Author raves about film adaptation of book on mental health struggles

    06:06

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 6

    50:26

  • Trump again held in contempt for violating gag order at hush money trial

    08:36

  • Activist Luis Miranda Jr. on engaging Latino voters, his new book 'Relentless'

    07:15

  • Columbia University cancels university-wide commencement

    03:33

  • 'I'm stunned': Joe reacts to Sen. Scott's response about 2024 election results

    07:26

  • What to expect from Day 12 of Trump's hush money trial

    04:44

  • Israeli military tells 100,000 people to flee Rafah

    05:53

  • Biden leads Trump among likely voters in new 2024 polling

    12:51

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 3

    54:31

  • Who is the working class and do they still have a shot at the American dream?

    09:50

  • Jeff Daniels: Racial injustice, political corruption at heart of 'A Man in Full'

    08:45

  • Giving a voice to women struggling with pregnancies

    06:07

  • Stephanie Ruhle: April jobs report is a 'bad news, good news number'

    06:45

Morning Joe

What to expect from Day 13 of Trump's criminal hush money trial

07:12

Legal analyst Lisa Rubin joins Morning Joe to recap Day 12 of former President Trump's criminal hush money trial and she looks ahead to Day 13.May 7, 2024

  • Jen Psaki: Preparing makes you more agile as a communicator

    06:07

  • Times chief defends coverage of Trump and Biden

    03:31
  • Now Playing

    What to expect from Day 13 of Trump's criminal hush money trial

    07:12
  • UP NEXT

    Richard Engel: Ceasefire deal is a negotiating process

    06:42

  • Joe: Talk of violence is being mainstreamed in Trump's GOP

    10:04

  • Author reflects on growing up queer and autistic in a conservative household

    06:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All