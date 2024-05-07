IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Times chief defends coverage of Trump and Biden
May 7, 202403:31

  • Jen Psaki: Preparing makes you more agile as a communicator

    06:07
  • Now Playing

    Times chief defends coverage of Trump and Biden

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect from Day 13 of Trump's criminal hush money trial

    07:12

  • Richard Engel: Ceasefire deal is a negotiating process

    06:42

  • Joe: Talk of violence is being mainstreamed in Trump's GOP

    10:04

  • Author reflects on growing up queer and autistic in a conservative household

    06:55

  • 'A beautiful, beautiful film': Author raves about film adaptation of book on mental health struggles

    06:06

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 6

    50:26

  • Trump again held in contempt for violating gag order at hush money trial

    08:36

  • Activist Luis Miranda Jr. on engaging Latino voters, his new book 'Relentless'

    07:15

  • Columbia University cancels university-wide commencement

    03:33

  • 'I'm stunned': Joe reacts to Sen. Scott's response about 2024 election results

    07:26

  • What to expect from Day 12 of Trump's hush money trial

    04:44

  • Israeli military tells 100,000 people to flee Rafah

    05:53

  • Biden leads Trump among likely voters in new 2024 polling

    12:51

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 3

    54:31

  • Who is the working class and do they still have a shot at the American dream?

    09:50

  • Jeff Daniels: Racial injustice, political corruption at heart of 'A Man in Full'

    08:45

  • Giving a voice to women struggling with pregnancies

    06:07

  • Stephanie Ruhle: April jobs report is a 'bad news, good news number'

    06:45

Morning Joe

Times chief defends coverage of Trump and Biden

03:31

The Times' Executive Editor, Joseph Kahn, is pushing back against criticism the paper has received of its coverage of the 2024 election. Semafor's Ben Smith joins Morning Joe to discuss his recent interview with Kahn.May 7, 2024

  • Jen Psaki: Preparing makes you more agile as a communicator

    06:07
  • Now Playing

    Times chief defends coverage of Trump and Biden

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect from Day 13 of Trump's criminal hush money trial

    07:12

  • Richard Engel: Ceasefire deal is a negotiating process

    06:42

  • Joe: Talk of violence is being mainstreamed in Trump's GOP

    10:04

  • Author reflects on growing up queer and autistic in a conservative household

    06:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All