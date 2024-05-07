IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Maddow: Trump, Republican attacks on legal system are actively damaging U.S. rule of law
May 7, 202409:41
    Maddow: Trump, Republican attacks on legal system are actively damaging U.S. rule of law

    09:41
Rachel Maddow

Maddow: Trump, Republican attacks on legal system are actively damaging U.S. rule of law

09:41

Rachel Maddow looks at the cloud of threats and intimidation by Donald Trump supporters around every part of the legal system that touches a Donald Trump case, and points out that damage to the rule of law is not a far off, abstract idea, it is already actively happening.May 7, 2024

    Maddow: Trump, Republican attacks on legal system are actively damaging U.S. rule of law

    09:41
