Maddow: Trump, Republican attacks on legal system are actively damaging U.S. rule of law

- Now Playing
Maddow: Trump, Republican attacks on legal system are actively damaging U.S. rule of law09:41
- UP NEXT
'Energizing': Maddow puts U.S. fight to defend democracy in global context10:18
Watch Rachel Maddow Highlights: April 2919:56
Republican Party bears Big Lie's deep scars as Trump dances to avoid accountability07:47
Republicans assemble oddly insulting set of 2024 candidates with Senate control on the line07:21
Trump fails to attract courthouse protest despite all-caps pleas for support04:46
Justice Jackson raises a red flag on the idea of a president with no legal liability10:47
Murder, coup, bribery: Trump team stands by extreme hypotheticals in Supreme Court immunity case11:35
'Genuinely shocking': Pro-Trump justices give presidential immunity case bad faith treatment11:28
Key twist in Trump's 'catch and kill' scheme will be hard for him to explain away10:48
'He wrote all of it down?': Prosecutors claim to have handwritten notes of Trump hush money scheme09:46
Prosecutors use National Enquirer witness to show Trump's in-plain-sight election influence scheme08:26
Trump's defense stumbles out of the gate with interruptions to opening statement08:11
'Like a child, give him a time out': Weissmann urges 'firm hand' as Trump flouts gag order05:39
'Miserable' and 'Annoyed': What Rachel Maddow saw inside Trump's criminal trial09:40
More than mere media bias: How New York prosecutors see Trump's scheme with the National Enquirer06:15
The real DOJ corruption scandal at the heart of Trump's criminal trial in New York11:59
Bank with a checkered past and a deep history with Trump raises red flags07:23
Why Republicans are hiding behind the politics of personality04:23
Media whiffs on the news in Trump's abortion statement as Dobbs becomes weaponized on global scale09:17
- Now Playing
Maddow: Trump, Republican attacks on legal system are actively damaging U.S. rule of law09:41
- UP NEXT
'Energizing': Maddow puts U.S. fight to defend democracy in global context10:18
Watch Rachel Maddow Highlights: April 2919:56
Republican Party bears Big Lie's deep scars as Trump dances to avoid accountability07:47
Republicans assemble oddly insulting set of 2024 candidates with Senate control on the line07:21
Trump fails to attract courthouse protest despite all-caps pleas for support04:46
Play All