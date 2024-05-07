IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Energizing': Maddow puts U.S. fight to defend democracy in global context
May 7, 202410:18

  • Maddow: Trump, Republican attacks on legal system is actively damaging U.S. rule of law

    09:41
  • Now Playing

    'Energizing': Maddow puts U.S. fight to defend democracy in global context

    10:18
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Rachel Maddow Highlights: April 29

    19:56

  • Republican Party bears Big Lie's deep scars as Trump dances to avoid accountability

    07:47

  • Republicans assemble oddly insulting set of 2024 candidates with Senate control on the line

    07:21

  • Trump fails to attract courthouse protest despite all-caps pleas for support

    04:46

  • Justice Jackson raises a red flag on the idea of a president with no legal liability 

    10:47

  • Murder, coup, bribery: Trump team stands by extreme hypotheticals in Supreme Court immunity case

    11:35

  • 'Genuinely shocking': Pro-Trump justices give presidential immunity case bad faith treatment

    11:28

  • Key twist in Trump's 'catch and kill' scheme will be hard for him to explain away

    10:48

  • 'He wrote all of it down?': Prosecutors claim to have handwritten notes of Trump hush money scheme

    09:46

  • Prosecutors use National Enquirer witness to show Trump's in-plain-sight election influence scheme

    08:26

  • Trump's defense stumbles out of the gate with interruptions to opening statement

    08:11

  • 'Like a child, give him a time out': Weissmann urges 'firm hand' as Trump flouts gag order

    05:39

  • 'Miserable' and 'Annoyed': What Rachel Maddow saw inside Trump's criminal trial

    09:40

  • More than mere media bias: How New York prosecutors see Trump's scheme with the National Enquirer 

    06:15

  • The real DOJ corruption scandal at the heart of Trump's criminal trial in New York

    11:59

  • Bank with a checkered past and a deep history with Trump raises red flags

    07:23

  • Why Republicans are hiding behind the politics of personality

    04:23

  • Media whiffs on the news in Trump's abortion statement as Dobbs becomes weaponized on global scale

    09:17

Rachel Maddow

'Energizing': Maddow puts U.S. fight to defend democracy in global context

10:18

Rachel Maddow looks at the damage being done to the democratic system in the U.S. by Donald Trump and his supporters in the Republican Party and explains why authoritarians around the world are waging the same kind of pressure campaign to discredit democracy. Ultimately, recognizing the United States within that broader, global picture helps illuminate the real conflict and our roles within it.May 7, 2024

  • Maddow: Trump, Republican attacks on legal system is actively damaging U.S. rule of law

    09:41
  • Now Playing

    'Energizing': Maddow puts U.S. fight to defend democracy in global context

    10:18
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Rachel Maddow Highlights: April 29

    19:56

  • Republican Party bears Big Lie's deep scars as Trump dances to avoid accountability

    07:47

  • Republicans assemble oddly insulting set of 2024 candidates with Senate control on the line

    07:21

  • Trump fails to attract courthouse protest despite all-caps pleas for support

    04:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All