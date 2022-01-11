IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Maya Wiley on Bronx apartment fire

    Biden administration's new voting rights push

  Trump's continued hold on Republican party

  Election security in focus at start of the year

  Holding Trump accountable for Jan. 6th

  Where Jan. 6th investigation stands

  Michael Steele reflects on Jan. 6th one year later

  Chicago's Covid and school dilemma

  AG Garland lays out scope of Jan. 6th investigation

  Nurse raises awareness of Black femicide

  What happened to Antonio Brown?

  Post-holiday Covid confusion

  CO migrant sentencing sparks outrage

  Trump plans Jan. 6 press conference at Mar-a-lago

  Breaking down Biden's Covid plan

  Immigration reform derailed… again

  Trump sues NY AG

  Trump vs. McConnell

  Roger Stone bucks Jan. 6th investigation

Zerlina

Maya Wiley on Bronx apartment fire

A tragic fire in a Bronx apartment building killed 17 people over the weekend, including 8 children. It now ranks among the deadliest apartment fires in New York City history. Maya Wiley joins the show to discuss what went wrong, and what can be done to prevent tragedies like this one in the future.Jan. 11, 2022

