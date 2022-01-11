IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Maya Wiley on Bronx apartment fire
A tragic fire in a Bronx apartment building killed 17 people over the weekend, including 8 children. It now ranks among the deadliest apartment fires in New York City history. Maya Wiley joins the show to discuss what went wrong, and what can be done to prevent tragedies like this one in the future.
Jan. 11, 2022
