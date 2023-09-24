IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Post-tropical cyclone Ophelia puts millions under coastal flood alerts 

    02:42
  • UP NEXT

    Lee, now a post-tropical cyclone, to make landfall near U.S.-Canada border

    05:02

  • Relatives fear for family and friends after deadly earthquake in Morocco

    05:10

  • New tremors in Morocco as death toll tops 2,100

    02:05

  • After Maui devastation, firefighters ‘need the federal government’ so they are better ‘equipped’

    03:50

  • Burning Man exodus begins after muddy weekend

    07:08

  • Hurricane Idalia devastates Florida: President Biden speaks out

    11:24

  • Floridians continue clean-up efforts as Biden surveys Hurricane Idahlia damage

    03:44

  • FEMA assistance for migrant families after Idalia storm damage

    02:04

  • Biden addresses response to Idalia at FEMA headquarters

    05:21

  • Florida resident on Hurricane Idalia damage: 'I have nothing to go back to'

    02:45

  • 'We have a long way ahead,' says Coast Guard commander after Idalia

    04:24

  • FEMA Administrator to tour areas hit hard by Idalia

    06:01

  • Southeast deals with aftermath of Idalia

    04:10

  • 'Breathtaking' scenes from Perry, Florida following Idalia

    02:20

  • Coastal North Carolina still under tropical storm warning from Idalia

    01:30

  • Idalia leaves southeast with mass power outages

    03:39

  • 'Insurance companies know': More people vulnerable as cost of climate disasters rises

    02:28

  • Biden to send $95 million to Maui for wildfire recovery

    01:07

  • 'Response is a team sport' Former FEMA Admin on Hurricane Idalia relief

    05:40

Yasmin Vossoughian

Post-tropical cyclone Ophelia puts millions under coastal flood alerts 

02:42

Ophelia has continued to weaken from a tropical depression to a post-tropical cyclone. Millions in the northeast remain under coastal flood alerts and anticipate storm Philippe in the coming week. Sept. 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Post-tropical cyclone Ophelia puts millions under coastal flood alerts 

    02:42
  • UP NEXT

    Lee, now a post-tropical cyclone, to make landfall near U.S.-Canada border

    05:02

  • Relatives fear for family and friends after deadly earthquake in Morocco

    05:10

  • New tremors in Morocco as death toll tops 2,100

    02:05

  • After Maui devastation, firefighters ‘need the federal government’ so they are better ‘equipped’

    03:50

  • Burning Man exodus begins after muddy weekend

    07:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All