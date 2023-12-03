George Santos: The second “Distinguished Gentleman”

Screenwriter of the film “The Distinguished Gentleman,” Marty Kaplan joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss his 1992 film sharing too many similarities to the rollercoaster known as George Santos’ time in Congress. The film is about a con-man who weasels his way into higher office despite having no prior experience. “If George Santos had had Eddie Murphy showing him the ropes, he might still be in office,” Kaplan says. Dec. 3, 2023