Yasmin Vossoughian

“Outrageously cruel”: The impact of extreme abortion restrictions on TX women

07:57

MSNBC Political Contributor Matthew Dowd opens up about he and his ex-wife’s painful experience with Texas’ abortion restrictions 25 years ago and the impact that the current state of abortion legislation is having on pregnant people across the United States. “That’s where legislation driven by people’s religious beliefs meets the real world. And in the real world, those things are causing immense trauma.”Dec. 17, 2023

