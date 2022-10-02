IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

President of End Citizens United: 'Over half of Americans have an election-denier on the ballot'

06:30

Tiffany Muller, President of End Citizens United, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the threat of election-deniers running for office this midterm cycle, including GOP secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo, and what her organization is doing to target the threat to our democracy.Oct. 2, 2022

