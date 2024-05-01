IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump’s coup plan: Bombshell Time interview exposes drive ‘to destroy system for his own purposes’
May 1, 202408:09
    Trump's coup plan: Bombshell Time interview exposes drive 'to destroy system for his own purposes'

The Reidout

Trump’s coup plan: Bombshell Time interview exposes drive ‘to destroy system for his own purposes’

08:09

Time magazine published a new interview with Donald Trump where they asked him serious, probative questions about what a second Trump presidency would actually look like. From a dictatorship only on day one, to migrant detention camps, plus using the Comstock Act to ban abortion, and policing protesters by deploying the National Guard, critics call it, “dark stuff.”May 1, 2024

