IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Baldwin slams Trump-backed rival Hovde: Can't let him ‘anywhere near' the U.S. Senate
May 1, 202405:04

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: April 30

    16:37
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Baldwin slams Trump-backed rival Hovde: Can't let him ‘anywhere near' the U.S. Senate

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump's never been closer to spending a night in jail than he is now

    11:26

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: April 29

    17:15

  • SCOTUS justices flirt with idea Trump’s above the law, Yale’s Tim Snyder says

    03:43

  • ‘Another window’ into Trump ‘corruption’: Weissmann explains new docs case material

    04:34

  • Lawrence: New Trump docs transcripts reveal lies detailed in case's indictment

    08:51

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: April 26

    19:02

  • TN Gov. Bill Lee signs ‘dangerous’ bill allowing teachers to carry guns

    06:54

  • Arizona Trump 'fake electors' indictment alleges plot went to the top

    06:06

  • David Pecker testimony ‘set the course’ of Trump criminal trial, says Klasfeld

    06:00

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: April 25

    18:30

  • ‘High priest of policy’: Sen. Whitehouse slams ‘pompous’ Gorsuch on Trump immunity

    04:16

  • 'That was embarrassing': Tribe torches Trump-friendly SCOTUS justices on immunity

    07:10

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court justices can protect the Constitution or Trump

    06:43

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: April 24

    17:23

  • 'Top-down scheme': 'Fake elector' plot reached Trump White House, Weissmann says

    10:02

  • Lawrence: Trump is 'Unindicted Coconspirator 1' in Arizona 'fake electors' indictment

    07:08

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: April 23

    19:26

  • Sen. Warren: Nowhere is safe for abortion rights if Trump wins

    09:55

The Last Word

Sen. Baldwin slams Trump-backed rival Hovde: Can't let him ‘anywhere near' the U.S. Senate

05:04

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her Republican challenger Eric Hovde who has said he wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would result in millions of Americans losing their health insurance.    May 1, 2024

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: April 30

    16:37
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Baldwin slams Trump-backed rival Hovde: Can't let him ‘anywhere near' the U.S. Senate

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump's never been closer to spending a night in jail than he is now

    11:26

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: April 29

    17:15

  • SCOTUS justices flirt with idea Trump’s above the law, Yale’s Tim Snyder says

    03:43

  • ‘Another window’ into Trump ‘corruption’: Weissmann explains new docs case material

    04:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All