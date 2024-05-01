IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence: Trump's never been closer to spending a night in jail than he is now
May 1, 202411:26

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump's never been closer to spending a night in jail than he is now

11:26

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Judge Merchan’s warning to Donald Trump about consequences for continuing to violate the gag order in the criminal trial puts Trump closer to spending a night in jail.May 1, 2024

