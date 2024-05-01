Lawrence: Trump's never been closer to spending a night in jail than he is now

Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: April 3016:37
Sen. Baldwin slams Trump-backed rival Hovde: Can't let him ‘anywhere near' the U.S. Senate05:04
- Now Playing
Lawrence: Trump's never been closer to spending a night in jail than he is now11:26
- UP NEXT
Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: April 2917:15
SCOTUS justices flirt with idea Trump’s above the law, Yale’s Tim Snyder says03:43
‘Another window’ into Trump ‘corruption’: Weissmann explains new docs case material04:34
Lawrence: New Trump docs transcripts reveal lies detailed in case's indictment08:51
Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: April 2619:02
TN Gov. Bill Lee signs ‘dangerous’ bill allowing teachers to carry guns06:54
Arizona Trump 'fake electors' indictment alleges plot went to the top06:06
David Pecker testimony ‘set the course’ of Trump criminal trial, says Klasfeld06:00
Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: April 2518:30
‘High priest of policy’: Sen. Whitehouse slams ‘pompous’ Gorsuch on Trump immunity04:16
'That was embarrassing': Tribe torches Trump-friendly SCOTUS justices on immunity07:10
Lawrence: Supreme Court justices can protect the Constitution or Trump06:43
Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: April 2417:23
'Top-down scheme': 'Fake elector' plot reached Trump White House, Weissmann says10:02
Lawrence: Trump is 'Unindicted Coconspirator 1' in Arizona 'fake electors' indictment07:08
Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: April 2319:26
Sen. Warren: Nowhere is safe for abortion rights if Trump wins09:55
Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: April 3016:37
Sen. Baldwin slams Trump-backed rival Hovde: Can't let him ‘anywhere near' the U.S. Senate05:04
- Now Playing
Lawrence: Trump's never been closer to spending a night in jail than he is now11:26
- UP NEXT
Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: April 2917:15
SCOTUS justices flirt with idea Trump’s above the law, Yale’s Tim Snyder says03:43
‘Another window’ into Trump ‘corruption’: Weissmann explains new docs case material04:34
Play All