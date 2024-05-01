IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Tragic': Columbia community laments involvement of police in campus protests
May 1, 202405:01
Alex Wagner Tonight

'Tragic': Columbia community laments involvement of police in campus protests

05:01

As images of the NYPD raid on entrenched protesters on the campus of Columbia University play out across the screen, Alex Wagner speaks by phone to Jelani Cobb, dean of the Columbia School of Journalism about how the situation on campus reached this point and what happens next.May 1, 2024

