Parkland Parent Patricia Oliver Reacts to Being Compared to Insurrectionists at Gun Rights Hearing.

Patricia Oliver, parent of a Parkland school shooting victim, shares how she was forced to leave a Capitol Hill gun rights hearing after asking representatives where guns came from in Mexico. Oliver's husband was arrested at the hearing and the couple was compared to January 6 insurrectionists by a Republican lawmaker. "How come you want to compare that to the insurrection? What are you talking about? We are parents of a kid we lost to a mass shooting." Patricia Oliver said.March 25, 2023